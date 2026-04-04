Madras High Court quashes case against 46 protesters in Ooty Tar plant issue

The case pertains to a protest held in 2023 at Devala village, near Panthalur in the Nilgiris district, where a tar mixing plant (PRCC) has been in operation. It was alleged that local residents were reporting higher rates of serious illnesses, such as cancer.

Residents of the locality had raised concerns over pollution caused by smoke and dust emissions from the plant and demanded its relocation. They alleged that the tar-mixing plant was the primary reason for such illnesses. In this regard, a group of local residents conducted a demonstration at Devala Bazaar.