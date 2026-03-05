Madras High Court: Plea against filling posts at Tiruvannamalai temple dismissed

A petition was filed by TS Sankar of Tiruvannamalai stating that a notification dated January 27, 2025, had been issued for filling 109 posts at the Arunachaleswarar Temple, including typist, night watchman, Animal caretaker and electrician.

According to the petitioner, the tenure of the temple's Board of Trustees came to an end in July 2025. Subsequently, in August 2025, one Meenakshi Sundaram was appointed as the Fit Person (Thakkar) to administer the temple affairs.