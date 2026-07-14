Madras High Court pens advisory in English, Hindi & Tamil; asks women not to share intimate photos, videos

In its order, the bench comprising Justices Anand Venkatesh and KK Ramakrishnan included an advisory in English, Hindi and Tamil, warning women that sharing intimate material digitally could result in irreversible consequences.

The court also expressed regret over its inability to translate it into all regional languages.

The court urged young girls and women never to share intimate photographs or videos through electronic means, regardless of the level of trust or affection involved.

For, once the material leaves their control, it can be misused, causing irreversible harm to their privacy, dignity, and mental well-being, it said, and observed that prevention was better than seeking legal redress after such trust was betrayed.