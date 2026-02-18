Madras High Court overturns acquittal, sentences 21 accused in 2013 murder to life in jail

The I Additional District and Sessions Judge, Tindivanam, by judgment dated 2017, acquitted the remaining 21 accused, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond all reasonable doubt. Challenging the acquittal, the deceased's wife, Amutha, preferred a criminal appeal before the High Court.

The appeal was heard by a Division Bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman. Allowing the appeal, the Bench held that, on a careful re-appreciation of the entire evidence on record, the prosecution had proved its case beyond all reasonable doubt and had also established the presence of the accused as members of an unlawful assembly and the existence of a common object to cause the death of the deceased.