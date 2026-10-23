Can't deny insurance claim for not disclosing comorbidities, says Madras HC

The division bench of Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel observed: “... it is immaterial that the husband of the writ petitioner had diabetes or that he suffered from hypertension. Even if he did not have the same, had he been affected by coronavirus, he would still have suffered the same fate. There was no proper treatment which was available at that particular point of time.”

The petitioner, Syed Ali Fathima, said her husband had obtained a loan of Rs 52.5 lakh from PNB Housing Finance Limited, New Delhi, for constructing a house and home loan insurance with Tata AIG General Insurance Company under a master policy for Rs 26,87,912, to cover the risk of death.

He was infected with COVID-19 and died on July 26, 2020. When his wife applied for the claim, the insurer rejected it on the ground that her husband had suppressed the fact that he suffered from diabetes and hypertension.