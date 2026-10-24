Madras High Court orders release of suspended Thanjavur inspector after CB-CID fails to provide proof

A Division Bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and P Murugan also held that the prosecution failed to produce evidence that the grounds of arrest had been communicated to him, in violation of the constitutional safeguards under Articles 21 and 22.

Sugumaran was arrested on October 9 following allegations that he had extorted money from Saravanan, one of the partners of A to Z Speciality Hospital in Thanjavur, following a dispute between the hospital partners. On October 16, the Judicial Magistrate, Thiruvaiyaru, dismissed his bail application.

The court noted that Sugumaran had appeared before the CB-CID on October 9 in response to a notice issued under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and he was arrested at 5 pm after questioning.