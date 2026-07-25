Madras High Court orders permits for NGOs to clear invasive trees, names Revenue Secretary nodal officer

A Special Bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of coordination between government officials and the court-appointed committee monitoring the eradication drive.

The bench directed Revenue Department officials to grant permissions within 24 hours to voluntary organisations seeking to remove the invasive species from government lands.

Encouraging broader public participation, the court urged volunteers to emulate MDMK general secretary Vaiko, who has been actively participating in removal drives of invasive trees.