Madras High Court orders high-level panel to reform DVAC

Justice B Pugalendhi issued the directions while dismissing a petition filed by R. Rajesh Kanna seeking transfer of the investigation into his bribery complaint from the DVAC to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Court, however, declined to transfer the probe, noting that the DVAC had already completed its enquiry and recommended prosecution.

According to the petitioner, a Civil Supplies CID Inspector demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to spare him from being implicated in a criminal case. He alleged that despite approaching the DVAC with the complaint, the agency failed to take bprompt action against the officer.

In its counter affidavit, however, the DVAC informed the Court that it had registered a case against the officer, Suguna, and stated that the petitioner had admitted to paying a monthly bribe of Rs 15,000 to the official.