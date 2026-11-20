The Division Bench of Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan also directed the IG to file a report detailing the departmental action taken against the Abiramam police station Inspector for failing to register a case for 19 days after the complaint was filed on September 2.

The Court issued the direction on a writ petition filed by members of the Devendra Kula Velalar community of Muthuvijayapuram village, who sought action against Caste Hindus for allegedly preventing them from using the common road for religious activities. The petition alleged that Caste Hindus threw stones at Scheduled Caste members and hurled caste remarks when they passed through the road for annual worship of their ancestral deity at the Sri Bala Nagammal festival in Nagaratharkurichi village on August 29.

Alleging that the lighting arrangements for the festival were also damaged, the petition noted that police personnel were present when the alleged atrocities took place.