MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the South Zone IG Vijayendra Bidari to appoint an unbiased Deputy Superintendent of Police to lead a fresh probe into alleged caste discrimination and obstruction of a common pathway used by Scheduled Caste residents to reach their ancestral deity's temple in a village in Ramanathapuram.
The Division Bench of Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan also directed the IG to file a report detailing the departmental action taken against the Abiramam police station Inspector for failing to register a case for 19 days after the complaint was filed on September 2.
The Court issued the direction on a writ petition filed by members of the Devendra Kula Velalar community of Muthuvijayapuram village, who sought action against Caste Hindus for allegedly preventing them from using the common road for religious activities. The petition alleged that Caste Hindus threw stones at Scheduled Caste members and hurled caste remarks when they passed through the road for annual worship of their ancestral deity at the Sri Bala Nagammal festival in Nagaratharkurichi village on August 29.
Alleging that the lighting arrangements for the festival were also damaged, the petition noted that police personnel were present when the alleged atrocities took place.
Despite M Irulandi filing a complaint with the Abiramam police station Inspector on September 2, the police registered an FIR only on September 21, after the petitioners approached the Court.
During the hearing, the Court observed that under Rule 7 of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995, a DSP must have conducted the probe; however, the Investigating Officer was appointed only on September 21, and the investigation was launched only the next day, despite the complaint being filed on September 2.
Taking serious note that the IO was among the officials present at the place of occurrence, the Court observed: “The manner in which the present complaint has been dealt with by the official respondents raises serious concerns regarding the fairness and impartiality in the probe. The delay in registering the FIR coupled with the appointment of an officer who was himself present at the place of occurrence cannot be viewed lightly.”
The Court directed fresh investigation by an impartial officer within two days and has sought an action-taken report against the station inspector within two weeks. It then disposed of the petition.