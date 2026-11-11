Madras High Court orders FIR, freeze on publisher A/C

The authorities were also directed to prepare an inventory of the books in question and ensure they were not made available to readers in public libraries. The bench further directed the authorities to disclose the exact amount spent on the procurement and make photocopies of the relevant records available.

It noted that the people of Tamil Nadu received a shock on the eve of Deepavali after writer Perumal Murugan expressed anguish on social media over what he described as a colossal fraud in the procurement of books for Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore. This was followed by a huge public outcry.

The bench referred to a book titled ‘Democracy and People’s Right in the Contemporary World,’ displayed at the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai under the name of economist Jean Drèze. The court observed that Drèze was “foxed and baffled” by the book and had denounced it as fake. It also noted that works falsely attributed to poet Subramania Bharathi were found on public library shelves.

The court observed that public libraries had been established to address information asymmetry, achieve social justice, and empower and educate people. “By stacking bogus books with false content and books by phantom authors, not only the statutory duty cast under the Tamil Nadu Public Libraries Act, 1948, is breached, the right to receive accurate and quality information is also infringed. Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India acquires a different colour in the context of the Public Libraries Act,” the bench observed.

Referring to Rule 18(4) of the Tamil Nadu Public Libraries Rules, 1950, the court said books selected for public libraries should be of general interest and cultural value. It observed that the standards applicable to fiction could also be extended to non-fiction. Books containing dubious content and false narratives would fall within the category of books of “doubtful taste”. AI-generated and plagiarised works would also fall within this ambit, it said.

The Director of Public Libraries was directed to file an affidavit detailing the entire sequence of events and identify those involved, from top to bottom. The next hearing is on Wednesday.