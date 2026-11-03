Madras High Court orders demolition of 87 resort buildings in Sathyamangalam reserve

A division bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and GK Muthukumaar, which is hearing cases relating to forest and environmental issues, passed the directive after considering a status report filed by the Erode District Collector.

According to the report, a total of 87 resorts are functioning within the area, and none of them has a planning permission or building approval from the directorate of town and country planning to establish or operate a resort. Further, there are no records to show that permission had been obtained from the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA) for converting the land use from residential to commercial purposes.