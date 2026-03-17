Madras High Court order quashes Ramadoss’s pre-poll bid to seize party

In a further blow to the senior politician, the HC directed the civil court to hear all pending matters only after May 10, once the Assembly poll is over, dashing the senior leader's chances ahead of the election.

The suit had been instituted before the civil court by Ramadoss seeking an injunction restraining Anbumani from using the name, symbol, and flag of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). In response, Anbumani filed an application seeking rejection of the case. Additionally, Vadivel Ravanan, the party's general secretary aligned with Anbumani, moved an application seeking to implead himself as a party.

As no orders were passed on his impleading application, Vadivel Ravanan approached the Madras High Court seeking a stay on the civil court proceedings. The High Court had accordingly granted an interim stay.