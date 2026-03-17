Madras High Court order quashes Ramadoss’s pre-poll bid to seize party

CHENNAI: In a major setback to Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss in his bid to take over the reins from his son Anbumani, the Madras High Court has refused to vacate the interim stay imposed on the proceedings in a civil suit.
In a further blow to the senior politician, the HC directed the civil court to hear all pending matters only after May 10, once the Assembly poll is over, dashing the senior leader's chances ahead of the election.
The suit had been instituted before the civil court by Ramadoss seeking an injunction restraining Anbumani from using the name, symbol, and flag of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). In response, Anbumani filed an application seeking rejection of the case. Additionally, Vadivel Ravanan, the party's general secretary aligned with Anbumani, moved an application seeking to implead himself as a party.
As no orders were passed on his impleading application, Vadivel Ravanan approached the Madras High Court seeking a stay on the civil court proceedings. The High Court had accordingly granted an interim stay.
Subsequently, Ramadoss filed a petition seeking to vacate the interim stay. When the matter came up for hearing before Justice TV Thamilselvi, counsel appearing for Anbumani asked the courts to refrain from intervening, as the electoral process had commenced.
During the hearing, the HC asked Ramadoss's counsel how the civil court could pass orders after the election schedule had been announced.
Counsel for Ramadoss argued that the dispute was an internal party matter and had no connection with the electoral process.
After considering the submissions of both parties, the HC held that any order passed in the present proceedings would have a bearing on the ongoing electoral process. Consequently, the HC declined to vacate the interim stay on the civil court proceedings.
Further, it directed that all pending interlocutory applications before the civil court shall also remain stayed, and that the matters be taken up for hearing only after the conclusion of the elections, and post the matter to May 10.