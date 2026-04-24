Madras High Court: Living worse than death for man who raped own child

According to the prosecution’s case, the father committed repeated penetrative sexual assault on his minor daughter in 2023, whenever his wife was away working in farms. The girl became pregnant, which came to light when the mother took her to a Primary Health Centre upon noticing changes in her physique. The police were informed, and a case was subsequently registered for offences under Sections 5(l), 5(m), 5(j)(ii) read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act and under Section 351(3) of the BNS.

The pregnancy was terminated, and a DNA test of the foetus was conducted, confirming that the girl’s father was the perpetrator.

Last year, the special court judge for cases filed under the POCSO Act sentenced him to death after considering the consistent testimony of the girl, the corroborative evidence of her elder sister and mother, and medical and scientific evidence.