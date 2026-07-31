Madras High Court issues notice on plea seeking mandatory health warnings at Tasmac shops

A first bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan ordered notice to the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Additional Chief Secretary, Commissionerate of Prohibition and Excise, and MD of TASMAC on the petition filed by Cuddalore-based doctor K Gowrishankar.

The petitioner stated that a liver screening camp conducted at Panruti using FibroTouch Liver Scan technology examined 110 patients. The findings revealed that 37.27% had fatty liver disease, around 50% had liver fibrosis, and 1.8% had liver cirrhosis.