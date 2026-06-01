Madras High Court grants Tamil Nadu government time to file counter affidavit

When the plea came up for hearing before the bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, the State sought time to file a counter. The Bench adjourned the matter for further hearing after eight weeks.

The petition was filed by Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) president and former Panruti MLA T Velmurugan. He sought to quash an order passed by the Revenue Secretary on May 15, 2025, rejecting his representation seeking recovery of the land allegedly occupied by Mahavir Plantations, a Kochi-based tea estate company.