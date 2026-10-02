Madras High Court grants Sri Lankan woman 60 days to solemnise marriage with Indian partner

“This Court is not inclined to disrupt the relationship arising out of the ceremony undergone by the petitioner with J Arun Kumar. However, this Court is inclined to grant them a period of 60 days from the date of the order to regularise their relationship by solemnising a valid marriage under any of the applicable statutory forms, namely, the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 or the Indian Christian Marriage Act, 1872 or the Special Marriage Act, 1954,” Justice C Saravanan said.

The petitioner, K Pavithra Ketheeswaran, a Sri Lankan national, arrived in India on May 14, 2026, on a tourist e-visa valid for one month, until June 13. The counsel for the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) submitted that she had overstayed her visa and should be deported.

However, her counsel informed the court that she was eight weeks pregnant and required treatment at a government hospital as she and her husband could not afford treatment at a private hospital.

The petitioner and Arun Kumar had undergone a marriage ceremony on June 4 in the presence of his family members at Konnaikudi village in Lalgudi taluk, Tiruchirappalli district. Her counsel submitted that the marriage could be registered under Sections 15 and 16 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954.