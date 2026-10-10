Madras High Court grants sole custody to mother after father claims no kids in matrimonial profile

The mother approached the Madras High Court seeking to be appointed as the sole guardian of her minor daughter, born in 2018, and to obtain permanent custody of the child, along with permission to take her outside the jurisdiction of the court.

The parents separated in 2024. The mother, employed as a Senior Specialist in Canada, submitted that the minor was currently under the care and custody of her maternal grandparents. She stated that she had been granted permanent residency in Canada in 2024 and was financially stable and well equipped to take care of the child's welfare.