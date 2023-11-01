Madras High Court grants bail to Youtuber TTF Vasan

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted bail to the popular YouTuber and bike enthusiast TTF Vasan in a case of accident at Chennai-Vellore Highway by performing bike stunts.

The counsel for Vasan appeared before Justice C V Karthikeyan, submitted that the bike license of the petitioner was cancelled for 10 years, and he was also incarcerated for more than 40 days in jail. Considering this, the counsel sought bail in favour of the petitioner.

The counsel appearing for the police has not objected to the bail.

Hence, the judge granted bail to Vasan on the condition that he appear before the concerned police station every working day for three weeks without fail.

On September 17, it was reported that TTF Vasan was on a road trip. On the way to his road trip, which turned into a near-fatal accident while trying to do a bike stunt on the Chennai-Vellore Highway near Damal, Kanchipuram

Luckily, he was protected by an imported helmet and race suits; however, his hand was fractured.

The Kanchipuram district police booked Vasan under sections 279, 308, and 336 of IPC and 184,188 of the Motor Vehicle Act and remanded him under judicial custody.

The transport department also cancelled the driving license of TTV Vasan until October 5, 2033, for overspeeding and rash driving.