Madras High Court gives Tamil Nadu three months to identify more elephant corridors

S Muralidharan had filed a petition seeking the identification and notification of elephant corridors across Tamil Nadu. When the matter came up before a division bench of Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice K Rajasekar, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden filed a status report.

According to the report, the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department notified three elephant corridors on August 27. They are the Jawalagiri-Thaggatti Elephant Corridor, Jawalagiri-Anchetty Elephant Corridor and Bilikkal-Jawalagiri Elephant Corridor.