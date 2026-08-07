Madras High Court gets 15 new judges; vacancies fall to 9

The May 18 meeting of the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended 19 names, of whom 15 have been appointed.

The eight advocates appointed as judges are Rajnish Pathiyil, Natarajan Ramesh (both of whom were appearing for ED in various cases), Krishnaswamy Govindarajan, GK Muthukumaar, Ramakrishnan Rajesh Vivekananthan, Sankaranarayanan Raveekumar, Nagarajan Dilip Kumar, and Ellappan Manoharan.