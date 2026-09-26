Madras High Court for media restraint; says victim safety key, not TRPs

Justice V Lakshminarayanan orally urged media outlets to exercise sensitivity when reporting on the Pocso case, observing that the premature publication of videos and details of the investigation could have a “chilling effect” on other victims and discourage them from coming forward.

The court made the observations as Tulir Charitable Trust, represented by Managing Trustee Vidya Reddy, approached the Madras High Court seeking directions to the Commissioner of Police to prevent the further circulation of a video allegedly containing Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM) and protect the identity and privacy of the victims.

The NGO said the circulation of the material outside the investigation process raised concerns over the custody and confidentiality of sensitive evidence and posed a continuing threat to the victims’ privacy, dignity and safety.