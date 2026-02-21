Madras High Court flags caste promotion in temple fests

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy observed that the very purpose of India becoming a Republic was to treat all citizens equally. Authorities, he said, must endeavour to dismantle caste practices and not promote them through State-run religious events.

The court said a festival conducted by the State cannot propagate caste by prominently advertising or taking pride in caste names in invitations. Caste, being birth-based, runs contrary to the equality principle enshrined in Article 14 of the Constitution, the judge noted.