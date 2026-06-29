Madras High Court extends interim protection to Ponraj till July 7

Claiming that the allegations were false, fabricated, and politically motivated, he sought to quash the FIRs and obtain a stay of further proceedings.

The cases arose from an interview Ponraj gave to a YouTube channel on March 27, during which he was alleged to have made derogatory remarks against women supporters of TVK.

Following complaints lodged by Ministers R Nirmalkumar and B Rajkumar, the police registered cases against him under Sections 79 and 353 (2) of the BNS, Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

TVK president and Chief Minister Joseph Vijay had also condemned the remarks and called for action against Ponraj.