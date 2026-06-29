Madras High Court extends interim protection to Ponraj till July 7

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday extended its interim order restraining the police from filing the final report in the two FIRs registered against political commentator V Ponraj and granted time till July 7 for the police to file their counter affidavits.
The Additional Public Prosecutor sought time for counter affidavits when the petitions came up for hearing before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan. Recording the submission, the judge extended the interim order restraining the police from filing the final report and granted time till July 7 to file their counter affidavits.
The petitions were filed by political commentator V Ponraj seeking to quash two FIRs registered against him over his alleged remarks against women supporters of TVK. He contended that he had not made any derogatory remarks against any particular woman and alleged that TVK members and supporters had subjected him and his family to threats, abusive messages, and a coordinated social media campaign.
Claiming that the allegations were false, fabricated, and politically motivated, he sought to quash the FIRs and obtain a stay of further proceedings.
The cases arose from an interview Ponraj gave to a YouTube channel on March 27, during which he was alleged to have made derogatory remarks against women supporters of TVK.
Following complaints lodged by Ministers R Nirmalkumar and B Rajkumar, the police registered cases against him under Sections 79 and 353 (2) of the BNS, Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.
TVK president and Chief Minister Joseph Vijay had also condemned the remarks and called for action against Ponraj.