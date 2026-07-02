Madras High Court dismisses K Ponmudi’s petition challenging magistrate’s cognizance order

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday (July 2) dismissed a petition filed by DMK Minister K Ponmudi challenging the Metropolitan Magistrate’s order taking cognizance of a private complaint over his alleged controversial remarks on Vaishnavism, Saivism, and women, allowing the criminal proceedings to continue.
After hearing both sides, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan dismissed the petition filed by Ponmudi.
In April 2025, Ponmudi allegedly made controversial remarks on Vaishnavism, Saivism, and women during an event in Chennai. The Madras High Court had directed the State to register an FIR and later initiated suo motu proceedings after no FIR was registered, observing that the speech prima facie amounted to hate speech.
The suo motu proceedings were subsequently closed after the State informed the Court that the complaints had been investigated and closed for want of material, while granting liberty to the complainants to approach the jurisdictional Magistrate.
Thereafter, BJP Chennai City Councillor Uma Anandan filed a private complaint under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Finding a prima facie case, the Metropolitan Magistrate took cognizance of the complaint and issued summons to Ponmudi.
Challenging the cognizance order and the summons, Ponmudi moved the Madras High Court. When the matter was taken up for hearing Senior Counsel NR Elango, appearing for Ponmudi, contended that prior sanction from the Government was mandatory before initiating prosecution and that the Magistrate had erred in not considering this requirement.
Counsel for Uma Anandan argued that Ponmudi’s speech was intended to propagate an atheist ideology and create hatred against the Hindu religion in the minds of people belonging to other faiths. The counsel further submitted that Ponmudi was a sitting Minister at the time and that his words would carry considerable influence among the public.