Madras High Court dismisses K Ponmudi’s petition challenging magistrate’s cognizance order

The suo motu proceedings were subsequently closed after the State informed the Court that the complaints had been investigated and closed for want of material, while granting liberty to the complainants to approach the jurisdictional Magistrate.

Thereafter, BJP Chennai City Councillor Uma Anandan filed a private complaint under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Finding a prima facie case, the Metropolitan Magistrate took cognizance of the complaint and issued summons to Ponmudi.