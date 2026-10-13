Madras High Court dismisses election petition challenging former Minister C Ve Shanmugam’s victory

The Assembly election results were announced on May 4, with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) winning 108 seats.

C Ve Shanmugam, who contested on behalf of the AIADMK from the Mailam constituency in Villupuram district, was declared elected with a margin of 30,041 votes.

Challenging his victory, a voter, P Kamalakkannan, had filed an election petition before the Madras High Court.