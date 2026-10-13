Madras High Court dismisses election petition challenging former Minister C Ve Shanmugam’s victory

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed an election petition challenging the victory of AIADMK MLA and former Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam from the Mailam constituency in Villupuram district, allowing his plea to reject the petition.
The Assembly election results were announced on May 4, with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) winning 108 seats.
C Ve Shanmugam, who contested on behalf of the AIADMK from the Mailam constituency in Villupuram district, was declared elected with a margin of 30,041 votes.
Challenging his victory, a voter, P Kamalakkannan, had filed an election petition before the Madras High Court.
In this regard, AIADMK MLA C Ve Shanmugam filed a petition seeking the dismissal of the election petition filed against him.
After hearing all sides, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan allowed Shanmugam’s application seeking the rejection of the election petition and dismissed the case challenging his victory.