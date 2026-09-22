Madras High Court dismisses DMK leader MRK Panneerselvam’s second discharge plea in disproportionate assets case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed a second discharge petition filed by DMK leader and former minister MRK Panneerselvam, his wife P Senthamizhselvi, and son P Kathiravan in a disproportionate assets case registered by the DVAC.
The DVAC had registered a disproportionate assets case in 2011, alleging that Panneerselvam and his family members had failed to satisfactorily account for assets worth Rs 3.01 crore acquired during the check period between 2006 and 2011, when he served as Health Minister.
Panneerselvam, Senthamizhselvi, and Kathiravan filed a discharge petition in 2013, which the Cuddalore Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) allowed in 2016. However, the DVAC filed a revision petition challenging it.
In 2025, Justice P Velmurugan allowed the revision petition, set aside the CJM's order, and revived the criminal proceedings.
Meanwhile, the three accused filed a second discharge petition before the Sessions Court, which dismissed the plea.
Thereafter, they approached the Madras High Court challenging the Cuddalore Principal District and Sessions Court's June 30 order refusing to discharge them from the case.
In their plea, they also sought a stay on the trial proceedings and exemption from personal appearance before the trial court.
However, Justice V Lakshminarayanan dismissed the discharge petition.