Madras High Court directs union government to list TN petrol bunks operating without lease renewal

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL)was filed by advocate V.B.R. Menon, seeking a direction to the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to issue appropriate circulars mandating verification of land ownership and lease status at the time of grant and renewal of licences for petrol bunks.

When the matter was taken up for hearing before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice M.M. Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan, the petitioner alleged that several petrol bunks continue to operate even after the expiry of the lease period relating to the land.