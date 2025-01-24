Respond to petition seeking regulations for quick commerce platforms, MHC directs TN govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State government to respond to a petition seeking guidelines and regulations for quick commerce platforms.

Justice P Velmurugan heard the petition moved by LN Nithyanantham from Pudukkottai seeking to direct the State to set guidelines and regulate online delivery partners and their delivery agents.

The petitioner submitted that anti-social elements committing crimes, including murder, by impersonating delivery boys is becoming an alarming trend. He also mentioned the murder of BSP leader Armstrong as a case in point, as the killers were seen in the uniform of a delivery partner.

Delivery persons turn up in company uniforms but don’t have identity cards displaying their name and other details, claimed the petitioner. There are times when they are not in uniforms either.

Furthermore, they don’t take off their helmet while knocking on customers’ doors, making it difficult to identify the delivery person's face, said the petitioner. Since delivery partners are delivering food and groceries in all major cities of the State, it is necessary to form a guideline to regulate and monitor them and their delivery persons for the safety of customers, added the petitioner.

After hearing the matter, the judge directed the Director General of Police and delivery apps, including Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto and Dunzo, to respond to the petition and posted the next hearing in four weeks.