Madras High Court directs HR&CE to follow Act before using Rs 100 crore of Masaniamman Temple funds

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to strictly follow the provisions of the law before taking any decision on the utilisation of Rs 100 crore belonging to the Masaniamman Temple at Anaimalai in Coimbatore district.
The direction came while hearing a petition filed by P Bhaskar of Nanthivaram, Guduvancheri, Chengalpattu district. He sought to quash the HR&CE Department’s January 14 order appointing Rajkumar as the Fit Person (Thakkar) of the temple and also requested that the fixed deposit belonging to the temple not be broken or utilised.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan heard the matter. Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the appointment of a Fit Person or Thakkar should only be a temporary arrangement, and that the delay in appointing trustees while allowing the Fit Person to continue was contrary to the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act. The petitioner further argued that the Fit Person should not be allowed to operate the temple’s funds, including the fixed deposit of Rs 100 crore.
The temple administration and the HR&CE Department informed the court that a notification had already been issued for the appointment of trustees, applications were being scrutinised, and trustees would be appointed soon after the upcoming elections.
After hearing both sides, the Bench directed the HR&CE authorities to expedite the appointment of regular trustees. The court further directed the authorities to ensure strict adherence to the provisions of the Act before taking any decision regarding the utilisation of the temple’s funds.