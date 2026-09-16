Madras High Court directs comprehensive action against defamatory social media posts

Dr G Chandrabose filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court seeking a CBI probe into several complaints regarding the circulation of fabricated digital content through X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp, allegedly targeting the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), its leaders and public personalities.

The matter came up for further hearing before Justice V Lakshminarayanan. The plea stated that the impugned content included AI-generated images, morphed photographs, manipulated videos, fabricated news cards and misleading captions.

The petitioner submitted that the materials were not merely fair political criticism, but prima facie disclosed cognizable offences, including impersonation of reputed media organisations, public mischief, defamation, circulation of false electronic content, and acts affecting public order, decency and morality.