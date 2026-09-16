Madras High Court directs comprehensive action against defamatory social media posts

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the police to take comprehensive and appropriate action against members of all political parties who post defamatory content on social media platforms.
Dr G Chandrabose filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court seeking a CBI probe into several complaints regarding the circulation of fabricated digital content through X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp, allegedly targeting the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), its leaders and public personalities.
The matter came up for further hearing before Justice V Lakshminarayanan. The plea stated that the impugned content included AI-generated images, morphed photographs, manipulated videos, fabricated news cards and misleading captions.
The petitioner submitted that the materials were not merely fair political criticism, but prima facie disclosed cognizable offences, including impersonation of reputed media organisations, public mischief, defamation, circulation of false electronic content, and acts affecting public order, decency and morality.
He said he had lodged several complaints with the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police, and other police authorities. However, despite the complaints disclosing cognizable offences, the police had allegedly failed to register FIRs, conduct a proper investigation, or take effective steps to preserve electronic evidence.
He further submitted that the delay and inaction could cause serious prejudice, as cyber evidence is volatile and could be deleted, altered, masked or destroyed.
Expressing apprehension about a fair and impartial investigation by the State Police due to the political sensitivity of the allegations and the alleged proximity of certain persons or entities to the present administration, he sought transfer of the complaints to the CBI for a fair, independent and effective investigation within a time frame fixed by the Court.
Public Prosecutor John Sathyan sought two weeks and stated that comprehensive efforts were being undertaken to formulate a detailed procedure for the removal of defamatory posts from social media platforms.
Accepting the request, the Court granted two weeks and adjourned the hearing. The judge also advised the police to take comprehensive and appropriate action against members of all political parties who post defamatory content on social media platforms.