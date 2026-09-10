Madras High Court directs Collectors to file reports

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Collectors within its jurisdiction to file reports on the families of soldiers who died on duty and on the welfare benefits and compassionate appointments provided to them.
The court issued the direction on a petition filed by Kadhir of Othakadai, Madurai, seeking directions to identify the families of soldiers who died while on duty in 14 districts, including Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar and Sivaganga, and expedite the provision of welfare benefits and compassionate employment to their families.