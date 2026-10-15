Madras High Court directs CCB to reply to Anbil Mahesh’s anticipatory bail plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police to file a response to an anticipatory bail (AB) plea filed by former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in a case alleging collection of money from private schools on the promise of securing NOCs, licences, recognition, and renewals.
The FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by DC Elangovan, secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, alleging that Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association president BT Arasukumar and other office-bearers had collected several crores from private schools on the promise of securing NOCs, licences, recognition, and renewals but failed to fulfil those promises.
The FIR was initially registered under Sections 316(5) [criminal breach of trust] and 318(4) [cheating], read with Section 3(5), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Later, the prosecution filed an alteration report before the Metropolitan Magistrate seeking to include Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and array former school education minister Anbil Mahesh as an accused.
After being named as an accused in the case, the DMK leader approached the Madras High Court seeking to quash the FIR.
In its counter-affidavit, the CCB said the investigation had revealed that money was collected from school managements in the name of party funds. It also said materials had emerged indicating Mahesh’s alleged role in demands concerning private schools.
Rejecting Mahesh’s argument, it maintained that the Governor’s approval was not required to initiate the proceedings and added that the investigation was ongoing.
Meanwhile, Mahesh filed an anticipatory bail petition before the High Court. When the matter came up for hearing, Justice V Lakshminarayanan directed the CCB to file a response to the petition and posted the matter to October 16.