Madras High Court directs CCB to reply to Anbil Mahesh’s anticipatory bail plea

The FIR was initially registered under Sections 316(5) [criminal breach of trust] and 318(4) [cheating], read with Section 3(5), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Later, the prosecution filed an alteration report before the Metropolitan Magistrate seeking to include Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and array former school education minister Anbil Mahesh as an accused.

After being named as an accused in the case, the DMK leader approached the Madras High Court seeking to quash the FIR.

In its counter-affidavit, the CCB said the investigation had revealed that money was collected from school managements in the name of party funds. It also said materials had emerged indicating Mahesh’s alleged role in demands concerning private schools.