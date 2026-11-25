CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a PIL filed by a transgender devotee seeking permission to undertake the Sabarimala pilgrimage, observing that since she was personally affected by the denial of temple entry, the plea could not be treated as a public interest litigation.
The petition was filed by Anushri, a member of the Tamil Nadu Transgender Welfare Board and founder-director of Self Confidence Transgenders Social Welfare Trust. She submitted that she had been undertaking the Sabarimala pilgrimage every year since 2022 and had been permitted entry after verification of her medical records. However, this year, she and 15 others were stopped at the Ganapathi checkpoint in Pamba and denied entry despite verification of their medical records.
The petitioner alleged that the Travancore Devaswom Board had instructed the police not to allow transgender persons to proceed to the temple. Though she sought a copy of the board's written directions, her request was declined.
The bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan questioned the maintainability of the public interest litigation, observing that since the petitioner was personally affected by the denial of temple entry, the plea could not be treated as a PIL.
The court also noted that a similar petition filed by another transgender person was pending before the Kerala High Court, where notice had already been issued. As all the respondents and the concerned temple were in Kerala, the bench said it would be appropriate for the petitioner to approach the high court there.
The petitioner then sought permission to withdraw the plea with liberty to approach the Kerala High Court. However, the bench remarked that such liberty need not be granted and that the petitioner could independently approach that court. The bench accordingly dismissed the petition as withdrawn.