The petition was filed by Anushri, a member of the Tamil Nadu Transgender Welfare Board and founder-director of Self Confidence Transgenders Social Welfare Trust. She submitted that she had been undertaking the Sabarimala pilgrimage every year since 2022 and had been permitted entry after verification of her medical records. However, this year, she and 15 others were stopped at the Ganapathi checkpoint in Pamba and denied entry despite verification of their medical records.

The petitioner alleged that the Travancore Devaswom Board had instructed the police not to allow transgender persons to proceed to the temple. Though she sought a copy of the board's written directions, her request was declined.