CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has set aside a Family Court order and declared invalid a marriage between a Christian man and a Hindu woman, holding that the Hindu Marriage Act (HMA) only permits the solemnisation of marriage between two Hindus.
The man had challenged the Family Court's order that rejected his plea to declare the marriage null and void. He submitted that the woman had initially approached him seeking assistance with project work and later expressed her love for him. Though he rejected her proposal and moved to Bengaluru, she continued to send him messages.
He further claimed that on February 20, 2009, she asked him to come to Chennai to sign as a witness to her wedding with another person. However, he later discovered that what he signed was the registration of his own wedding with the woman.
Contending that the marriage was void under Section 5 of the HMA because he was a Christian, he alleged that the woman had misrepresented facts before the registrar and secured the registration without his knowledge or consent.
The woman denied the allegations, maintaining that the man had approached her with a marriage proposal. Though she initially refused, she later accepted it. She also contended that he was fully aware of the wedding and had made all the arrangements for it.
A Division Bench of Justices CV Karthikeyan and S Raveekumar noted that the Family Court had rejected the man's plea, questioning the credibility of his claim that he had undergone baptism because of contradictions in his testimony. The trial court had also held that he had not converted to Christianity before the marriage and that his allegation of being compelled by the woman was not established.
However, the High Court noted that the man had undergone baptism in 1998 and again in 2006, when he decided to follow the Pentecostal faith. It held that the trial court had wrongly treated these two dates as contradictory, as baptism is performed not only when a person converts to Christianity but also when they move from one Church or Christian denomination to another.
The Bench observed that baptism was also a ritual practised by those born into Christian families and those seeking to join another Christian community or church. It noted that the man's parents had also undergone baptism and that he had produced documents to substantiate his claim. The woman had not specifically disputed his religious status, it added.
The court further observed that a person's name, even if commonly associated with a particular religion, could not be the sole basis for determining their religious identity, as names are often shared across religions in a diverse country like India.
Holding that the man was a Christian at the time of the marriage, the Bench ruled that the Family Court's contrary finding was unsustainable and set aside its order.
The Bench further declared the marriage invalid, observing that a marriage between persons professing different religions cannot be solemnised or validated merely by registering it under the HMA, which provides for marriages between two Hindus.