The man had challenged the Family Court's order that rejected his plea to declare the marriage null and void. He submitted that the woman had initially approached him seeking assistance with project work and later expressed her love for him. Though he rejected her proposal and moved to Bengaluru, she continued to send him messages.

He further claimed that on February 20, 2009, she asked him to come to Chennai to sign as a witness to her wedding with another person. However, he later discovered that what he signed was the registration of his own wedding with the woman.

Contending that the marriage was void under Section 5 of the HMA because he was a Christian, he alleged that the woman had misrepresented facts before the registrar and secured the registration without his knowledge or consent.