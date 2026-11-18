CHENNAI: Taking note of the accidents and public nuisance caused by stray cattle, the Madras High Court directed all local bodies to ensure that cattle owners obtain licences, tag their animals, and face action if they allow them to roam on roads.
The first bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan issued the directions while hearing a public interest litigation filed by M Kamesh, an advocate from Tiruverkadu, who stated that stray cattle were allowed to roam freely on the busy roads, obstructing traffic and causing frequent accidents. They also attack pedestrians and damage goods at local vegetable shops, he said.
Despite submitting a detailed representation on November 11, 2024, the authorities had not taken any concrete action, he alleged.
During the hearing, the Commissioner of Revenue Administration filed a status report stating that the State government was strictly enforcing laws against stray cattle. The government had also increased the daily impounding fines through a Government Order dated September 20, 2022, to meet the rising costs of fodder, water, and pound maintenance.
The Tiruverkadu Municipality admitted that stray cattle were causing accidents and public nuisance. Citing a lack of trained staff to catch the animals, the municipal council decided to hire private agencies at an estimated cost of Rs 2 lakh. It also proposed fines of Rs 2,000 for the first offence and Rs 5,000 for the second offence, failing which the cattle would be handed over to a haushala.
The court directed the municipal commissioner to consider Kamesh’s representation and pass a reasoned order within four weeks.
It further directed the authorities to ensure that all cattle owners within municipal limits obtain valid licences, inspect cattle sheds to maintain hygiene and ensure proper waste disposal, and ensure that animals are tethered and licensed cattle are tagged for easy identification. The authorities were also directed to take action against owners who allow cattle to roam on public roads and issue public notices warning them of penalties and criminal consequences.
The court made it clear that these directions would apply to all municipal corporations, municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats across Tamil Nadu. The authorities concerned, along with the State police chief, were directed to issue necessary circulars within four weeks to ensure strict compliance across the State.