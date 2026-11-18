The first bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan issued the directions while hearing a public interest litigation filed by M Kamesh, an advocate from Tiruverkadu, who stated that stray cattle were allowed to roam freely on the busy roads, obstructing traffic and causing frequent accidents. They also attack pedestrians and damage goods at local vegetable shops, he said.

Despite submitting a detailed representation on November 11, 2024, the authorities had not taken any concrete action, he alleged.

During the hearing, the Commissioner of Revenue Administration filed a status report stating that the State government was strictly enforcing laws against stray cattle. The government had also increased the daily impounding fines through a Government Order dated September 20, 2022, to meet the rising costs of fodder, water, and pound maintenance.