Madras High Court comes to aid of British citizen in NEET-UG-2026 counselling

Observing that the case concerned “the educational prospectus of a bright student”, Justice L Victoria Gowri directed the MCC to unlock the portal and permit the petitioner to upload the relevant documents to claim the OCI category on the website.

The Court further directed the NRI Scrutiny Committee to scrutinise the documents uploaded by the petitioner and, if they were found to be in order, directed the MCC to facilitate the further process forthwith.

Prajit, a British citizen holding a valid OCI card, had appeared for the NEET UG-2026 examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and became eligible to participate in the All India UG counselling conducted by the MCC. However, while submitting his online registration for counselling, Prajit inadvertently selected the category “Foreign National (Other than OCI)” instead of “OCI”.