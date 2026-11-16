Madras High Court calls for a White Paper on book procurement for public libraries in TN over 20 years

The Court further said that the government would do well to undertake a detailed probe and come out with a statement by the next hearing date as to how procurement of books has taken place for the last twenty years and more. “It would be in order if a White paper is submitted. The scam has shaken the conscience of the people of Tamil Nadu. Their faith in the system must be restored,” said the Judges.

The Advocate General informed the court that five officials had already been suspended in connection with the alleged scam. State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan submitted that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Chennai City, had registered a case under various provisions of the BNS and the Prevention of Corruption Act and Mohan, proprietor of Agal Vilakku Publications, had been named as an accused in the case.