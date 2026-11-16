Madras High Court calls for a White Paper on book procurement for public libraries in TN over 20 years

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday suggested that the Tamil Nadu government publish a White Paper detailing book procurement for public libraries across the State over the past 20 years and said custodial interrogation of identified bogus publishers might be necessary to uncover the money paid to public servants in the alleged procurement scam.
The Division Bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and MD Sumathi also sought a foolproof procurement mechanism, asking the state government to issue formal Government Order incorporating safeguards to prevent recurrence of such irregularities.
Observing that for the first time AI and digital processes have been subverted for achieving sinister ends, the Court said, "The bogus publishers have already been identified. Or at least some of them. Unless they are custodially interrogated, one will never know how much money was paid to which public servant."
The Court further said that the government would do well to undertake a detailed probe and come out with a statement by the next hearing date as to how procurement of books has taken place for the last twenty years and more. “It would be in order if a White paper is submitted. The scam has shaken the conscience of the people of Tamil Nadu. Their faith in the system must be restored,” said the Judges.
The Advocate General informed the court that five officials had already been suspended in connection with the alleged scam. State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan submitted that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Chennai City, had registered a case under various provisions of the BNS and the Prevention of Corruption Act and Mohan, proprietor of Agal Vilakku Publications, had been named as an accused in the case.
The Bench raised several questions about the selection of books for Periyar Arivulagam and the Kalaignar Library in Madurai. It sought details of the books recommended by the 137-member expert committee, the number of books rejected and whether any books rejected by the committee were subsequently purchased.
The judges also questioned the selection of around 1,700 titles out of the approximately 2,300 titles submitted by Agal Vilakku Publications. They wanted to know who had rejected the remaining 600 titles, at what stage and for what reasons, and sought the minutes of the proceedings.
It directed the authorities to include these details in their affidavit and posted the next hearing on November 20.