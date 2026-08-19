Madras High Court bars participants from consuming narcotic substances or alcohol in Kabaddi tournament

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has permitted a Kabaddi tournament in Madurai district, but barred participants from consuming narcotic substances or alcohol and authorised the police to stop the event if the conditions are violated.
While allowing the conduct of the kabaddi tournament from 6 am to 10 pm on August 29 and 30 at Madhaikalam village in Madurai district, Justice L Victoria Gowri laid down the following conditions.
“The organisers and participants should not raise slogans or make chants either in support of or against any political party or its leader, caste, community or religion. They should also ensure that no untoward incident affecting public peace and tranquillity takes place.”
“The participants should not wear clothes bearing objectionable or provocative statements or images of religious or political leaders. Songs praising religious leaders or those that could hurt religious sentiments should not be played during the event,” the judge said.
The Court also stated that no flex boards or hoardings referring to any particular community or leader should be displayed. Persons with pending criminal cases are not eligible to participate in the kabaddi tournament. Participants should not consume any narcotic substances or alcohol, the judge observed.
The Court passed the order on a petition filed by Mukesh of Sholavandan, who approached the Madurai Bench seeking permission and police protection to conduct a kabaddi tournament at Madhaikalam in Sangankottai village, Sholavandan, Madurai district. He approached the Court after the police refused to grant permission for the event.
The Court also authorised the police to take legal action in case of violation of these conditions and, if necessary, to stop the event.