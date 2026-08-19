Madras High Court bars participants from consuming narcotic substances or alcohol in Kabaddi tournament

While allowing the conduct of the kabaddi tournament from 6 am to 10 pm on August 29 and 30 at Madhaikalam village in Madurai district, Justice L Victoria Gowri laid down the following conditions.

“The organisers and participants should not raise slogans or make chants either in support of or against any political party or its leader, caste, community or religion. They should also ensure that no untoward incident affecting public peace and tranquillity takes place.”