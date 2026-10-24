Madras High Court bars collection of question paper fee by goverment schools

The order was passed on a petition filed by Malaikozhunthan of Karur, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers’ Association. The petitioner said that despite the abolition of the collection of question paper fees from the 2026-27 academic year, the fee was still being collected from students.

Citing information obtained under the Right to Information Act, he said the details of the fees collected should be examined to confirm whether proper receipts and account records were maintained.