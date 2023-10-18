Madras High Court bans pirated version of Vijay starrer 'Leo'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has banned the illegal release of Leo film in pirated version through online and directed the internet service providers to take actions to cease the pirated release.

Seven Screen Studio, the producer of much expected, Vijay starrer film 'Leo' moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to direct the State to cease the pirated release of the film in internet.





The case was heard by Justice Abdul Quddhose. Advocate Vijayan Subramanian appeared for the film production company contended that the film is set to release in various countries, hence there is a probability of pirated version would be released in the internet. He said that the film was made out of huge money, if the pirated version released it will cause heavy financial damage to the film production company and sought to ban the pirated version of the film in more than 1200 websites.

After the submission the judge asked to ban the pirated version and directed the internet providers to ensure it.

It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu government has refused to commence the show timing from 7 am instead of 9 in the morning to screen Leo, as it was requested by the production company.