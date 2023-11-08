Madras High Court agrees to hear appeal plea of OPS

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court agreed to hear an appeal of O Panneerselvam (OPS) against the interim injunction restraining him from claiming as coordinator of AIADMK and preventing him from using the official symbol and flag of the party.

Advocate P Rajalakshmi for OPS mentioned before a division bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq to urgently hear the appeal against the single judge order.

After the submission, the bench agreed to hear the appeal on Friday.

On Tuesday, Justice N Sathish Kumar prevented OPS from claiming him as coordinator of the AIADMK and restrained him from interfering in party affairs including not using the official symbol and flag of the party.

The Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary (Edappadi K Palaniswami) EPS moved the MHC seeking a permanent injunction restraining OPS from using the AIADMK's symbol, flag, and official letterhead.

EPS also stated that the election commission recognised them under clause 15 of the election symbols (reservation and allotments) order, 1968.

Further, he contended that the court also finalised the expulsion of OPS from the party. Hence OPS does not hold any legality to using the party name, symbol, flag, or letterhead, EPS contended.

Senior counsel Vijay Narayan appeared for EPS submitted claims of OPS creating confusion among the party cadres at this juncture when the parliamentary election is nearing.