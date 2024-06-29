Madras high court advocates body protest against new criminal laws, demand their withdrawal

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court Advocates Association conducted a protest in the city urging the Union government to withdraw the three new criminal laws. The advocates’ body issued a threat to extend such demonstrations across the State if their demand wasn’t met.

The row is over the newly enacted criminal laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Act replacing the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act. The new laws are set to come into force from July 1. The Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) is of the view that the new laws need a review, leading to their protest.

More than 200 advocates including MHAA members participated in the demonstration held at the Madras High Court. Advocates and lawyers who participated in the demonstration held placards and raised slogans urging the Union government to withdraw the criminal laws.