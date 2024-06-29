Begin typing your search...

Madras high court advocates body protest against new criminal laws, demand their withdrawal

The Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) is of the view that the new laws need a review, leading to their protest.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Jun 2024 6:48 PM GMT
Madras high court advocates body protest against new criminal laws, demand their withdrawal
X

Advocates protesting against three new criminals on the Madras High Court campus (Photo: Hemanathan.M)

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court Advocates Association conducted a protest in the city urging the Union government to withdraw the three new criminal laws. The advocates’ body issued a threat to extend such demonstrations across the State if their demand wasn’t met.

The row is over the newly enacted criminal laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Act replacing the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act. The new laws are set to come into force from July 1. The Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) is of the view that the new laws need a review, leading to their protest.

More than 200 advocates including MHAA members participated in the demonstration held at the Madras High Court. Advocates and lawyers who participated in the demonstration held placards and raised slogans urging the Union government to withdraw the criminal laws.

Madras High Court Advocates Associationprotestcriminal lawsMadras High Court
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick