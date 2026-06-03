Madras High Court adjourns withdrawal pleas in AIADMK general council dispute cases to June 4

On that day, the general council members adopted resolutions abolishing the coordinator and joint coordinator posts, and reviving the post of general secretary – which later went to Edappadi K Palaniswami. A special resolution was also adopted to expel Panneerselvam, Manoj Pandian, Vaithilingam, Prabhakar and others from the party. Challenging these resolutions, the expelled leaders filed civil suits before the High Court, which are pending before the court.

After Panneerselvam, Manoj Pandian and Vaithilingam joined the DMK, and Prabhakar joined TVK and is now the Assembly Speaker, they submitted letters to the High Court Registry seeking permission to withdraw the suits.