Madras HC wonders why SHRC closed former AIADMK Min Jayakumar's complaint

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court wondered why State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) took a decision to close the complaint given by the former minister D Jayakumar of AIADMK by merely accepting the report submitted by the police.

The former minister moved the HC challenging the closure of his complaint given to SHRC in regard with the alleged human rights violation during his arrest in 2022.

The case was listed before a division bench of Justice S S Sundar and Justice N Senthilkumar.

Senior counsel V Raghavachari appearing for the former minister submitted that the complaint was closed without hearing his client.

Only on the ground of report submitted by the police, SHRC closed the complaint, said the counsel.

Further, no counter has been filed by the police, he added.

The counsel for the police sought for adjournment.

Accepting the request the bench posted the matter to Tuesday (April 2) for further submission.

In 2022, the police arrested Jayakumar from his house in Pattinapakkam after a video went viral, of him forcing a DMK cadre to remove his shirt and parading him in the public druing the local bodies election, at Tondairpet.

Jayakumar, alleged that the DMK cadre attemptes to cast bogus votes during the election.

However, based on the complaint given by the DMK cadre, Jayakumar was arrested from his house on February 20 at night.

Hence, Jayakumar filed a complaint in SHRC alleging human rights violation.