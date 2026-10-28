Madras HC waives Rs 1 lakh imposed on lawyer over MLAs' resignation plea

Earlier, the Bench dismissed the plea, observing that the PIL was nothing but a publicity litigation filed with an ulterior motive. It also directed the petitioner to pay costs of Rs 1 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Legal Services Authority.

Subsequently, S Kasi Ramalingam filed a review petition seeking the withdrawal of the Rs 1 lakh costs. The matter came up for hearing before a Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan. The petitioner submitted that he had agreed to withdraw the main petition while appearing through video conference, but the withdrawal could not be properly recorded due to a technical error.

Accepting the submission, the Bench set aside only the order imposing the Rs 1 lakh costs.