CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has allowed an application filed by former Chief Minister and DMK MLA O Panneerselvam seeking rejection of an election petition challenging his victory from the Bodinayakanur constituency.
The Assembly election results were announced on May 4, with Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) winning 108 seats. O Panneerselvam, who contested on behalf of the DMK from Bodinayakanur, was declared elected with a margin of 6,805 votes.
Challenging his victory, P Milany filed an election petition before the Madras High Court. O Panneerselvam subsequently filed an application seeking rejection of the election petition. After hearing the application, Justice PB Balaji allowed O Panneerselvam's plea and dismissed the election petition challenging his victory.