Madras HC upholds OCI cancellation of US citizen over missionary activities

The Centre produced posters showing him delivering speeches at religious meetings in Andhra Pradesh and other documents relating to his missionary activities to claim that Daniel was a missionary attached to the Laymen's Evangelical Fellowship.

After perusing the documents and hearing arguments from both sides, Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy observed that Daniel was a professional missionary who spread the word of 'God' in relation to his religion. There were substantial materials showing that he had consistently addressed congregations and meetings at various places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, with advertisements inviting the public to attend.

These materials could not be considered fabricated, said the judge, adding that Daniel's claim that he had never engaged in missionary activities in India and had visited only to meet his mother, family and friends was, on the face of it, a lie.