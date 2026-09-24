Madras HC upholds GO to rename public places named after castes

“Some of the names currently in use are so derogatory that they cannot even be uttered in this court. Therefore, changing their names is an appropriate action,” the court observed, while dismissing a petition filed by Paramasivam, the state vice-president of the Hindu Advocates Front, seeking a stay on a Government Order to remove caste names from public places.

The division bench comprising justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel said, “A change must occur in the mindset of the people. Bringing about the change through a GO is the only appropriate way.”

The court went on to observe that confusion would arise only in the minds of those who continued to retain caste names, while no confusion would arise among those who had removed caste identity from their minds. “They can identify names without caste identity and can also identify localities by those names,” the bench observed.