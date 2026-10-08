Madras HC upholds denial of FCRA registration for Kodai-based Zen trust

“If the programmes of the applicant pertain to worship and rituals, they will fall under the religious category. Religious organisations whose activities do not affect the nation’s secular fabric and social amity are entitled to obtain FCRA registration. But organisations engaged in converting people from one religious faith to another shall be denied FCRA registration,” observed Justices GR Swaminathan and MD Sumathi.

The Bench made the observations while dismissing the trust’s contention that its activities at the Zen Meditation Centre run by a Christian priest in Kodaikanal could not be labelled as religious.

Relying on the submission of the Centre’s standing counsel that the author of the trust and the moving spirit behind the appellant organisation was an ordained Christian priest, Rev. Fr. Ama Samy SJ, the Bench observed: “One cannot forget the fact that Christianity is a messianic religion. Their theological and religious mission is to bring everyone within the fold of Jesus Christ. Unlike Hinduism, which is inclusive, the Abrahamic religions are inherently exclusive.”