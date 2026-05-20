Madras HC upholds closure of 717 Tasmac shops near schools, temples

When the matter came up before the vacation court on Wednesday (May 20), Justice GR Swaminathan observed that it was a good decision and held that such policy decisions of the government could not be challenged through a writ petition filed by persons who had leased out their land for the establishment of Tasmac shops.

The case arose from petitions filed by P Saravanan and C Mathiarasan of Adyar, who had leased out premises in RA Puram and Velachery to Tasmac for operating liquor outlets, seeking to quash the announcement.