Madras HC upholds closure of 717 Tasmac shops near schools, temples

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday upheld the Tamil Nadu government's decision to close 717 Tasmac shops within 500 metres of educational institutions and places of worship, calling it a "good decision" while dismissing pleas filed by landlords.
When the matter came up before the vacation court on Wednesday (May 20), Justice GR Swaminathan observed that it was a good decision and held that such policy decisions of the government could not be challenged through a writ petition filed by persons who had leased out their land for the establishment of Tasmac shops.
The case arose from petitions filed by P Saravanan and C Mathiarasan of Adyar, who had leased out premises in RA Puram and Velachery to Tasmac for operating liquor outlets, seeking to quash the announcement.
In their petitions, they stated that the newly elected government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had, on May 12, 2026, issued a press release through the Director of Information and Public Relations announcing that Tasmac shops situated within 500 metres of educational institutions and places of worship would be closed.
The petitioners further pointed out that under Rule 8 (1) of the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending (In Shops and Bars) Rules, Tasmac shops cannot be established within 50 metres of any place of worship or educational institution in municipal corporations and municipalities, and within 100 metres in other areas. They therefore contended that the press release was contrary to the Act and the Rules, arbitrary in nature, and liable to be set aside.
During the hearing, Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that Tasmac would reimburse the landowners for any shops that had been closed pursuant to the policy decision. He also questioned the petitioners' locus standi to challenge the government's policy decision through a writ petition.
After hearing the parties, the bench observed that there was nothing arbitrary in the policy decision taken by the new government and dismissed the pleas.